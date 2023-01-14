TFD Captain injured in crash released from hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The firefighter that was hospitalized in a crash Thursday morning, January 12, has been released from the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs. Captain Ty C. Forshee, 45, of Auburn was hurt in a Thursday morning crash.

The crash log indicates that emergency crews were responding to a vehicle rollover at the westbound I-470 and Huntoon St. exit when another vehicle slid off I-470 and hit Forshee. The log lists the driver of the vehicle that hit the firefighter as Robert C. Cooper, 57, of Topeka, who was the driver of a 1999 Honda CR-V.

Cpt. Forshee and his family would like to thank fellow first responders, the community, and the staff at Stormont Vail Health for the well wishes, support, and care they’ve been shown.

