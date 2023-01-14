Saturday night forecast: Warmer Sunday and breezy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures have been nice today and the winds breezy from the south. Our strongest wind gust so far in Topeka has been 28 mph from the south. Concordia recorded a wind gust at 31 mph also from the south. The winds will stay breezy overnight tonight keeping temperatures mild in the upper 30s. Sunday will continue to be windy with winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, gusting again to 35 mph. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. There is a chance for scattered light rain showers/sprinkles Sunday night and likely a rain/snow mix Wednesday in to Wednesday night.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Marin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday): Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

50s and breezy winds will carry us through Monday. Winds Monday though will see a slight direction shift and will likely be out of the west. We are cooler Monday night back to below freezing around 30 degrees with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday is still above average but cooler in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking an additional storm system Wednesday morning ending Thursday morning.

Rain showers should begin Wednesday morning with snow already falling in Northwest Kansas. Most of us will see rain showers through the day Wednesday. Rain will begin transitioning to snow Wednesday evening first in North-Central and North Kansas before likely becoming all snow in those areas. For areas along and south of I-70 in Northeast Kansas, expect the rain snow mix to stick around longer before we begin to transition to snow late Wednesday night.

Snowfall accumulations should be light to possibly nothing at all depending on how quickly we make the transition to snow. There is a chance that we see rain followed by a rain snow mix and never make a full transition to snow. Right now the best chance for seeing snow exists in North-Central Kansas. where accumulations ae still expected to be light.

