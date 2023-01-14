Saturday forecast: Nice holiday weekend, snow next week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - This weekend will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 40s this afternoon and jumping into the upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Both days will see partly cloudy skies with clouds increasing late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. We will also be breezy through the weekend with south winds between 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. We are tracking a chance for sprinkles Sunday night followed by a chance for rain and snow Wednesday into Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph, gusts around 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

50s and breezy winds will carry us through Monday. Winds Monday though will see a slight direction shift and will likely be out of the west with a slow moving cold front late Monday. We are cooler Monday night back to below freezing around 30 degrees with northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph, finally calmer. Tuesday is still above average but cooler in the mid 40s with partly cloudy skies. We are tracking an additional storm storm system Wednesday through Thursday.

This mid-week system will provide rain showers beginning Wednesday morning. We will continue to see rain through the day on Wednesday before seeing the rain begin to transition to snow Wednesday night. There will be a period of a rain/snow mix before seeing a nearly full transition to all snow late Wednesday night. Snowfall amounts could be more than 2 inches at this time, but we ill continue to update this in the coming days.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

