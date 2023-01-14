No. 2 Kansas takes down No. 14 Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 2 Kansas men’s basketball defeated No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 in a late-game thriller at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday.

The game also commemorated the 125th anniversary of Kansas basketball, with many alumni in attendance for the celebration.

It was close the entire game, as the Jayhawks ended the first half with a buzzer-beater layup from Kevin McCullar Jr. to put them up 29-28. The second half was a battle that had Allen Fieldhouse on its feet until the final second.

Gradey Dick was stellar with his shooting, leading KU with 21 points, followed by Jalen Wilson’s 16 and KJ Adams’ 15.

KU is now 16-1 on the season, 5-0 in Big 12 play.

The No. 2 Jayhawks will next head to Manhattan to take on No. 11 Kansas State at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. for the Sunflower Showdown.

