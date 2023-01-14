No. 11 K-State falls to No. 17 TCU

(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 11 Kansas State men’s basketball suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, falling to No. 17 TCU 82-68 in Fort Worth.

Keyontae Johnson led the Wildcats with 18 pts and 8 boards, National Player of the Week Markquis Nowell followed with 16 pts.

The Wildcats are now 15-2 on the season, 3-1 in Big 12 play.

K-State will be back at Bramlage Coliseum on Tuesday night to host No. 2 Kansas for the Sunflower Showdown. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m.

