‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams is turning 100 years old and according to WDAM, she has been a staple in the community.

Williams worked for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the city of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “Just keep going. Just say in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Topeka has confirmed that this picture, taken back in August 7, 2020, is of the...
Kansas Highway Patrol releases name of fire captain injured in crash
A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police...
Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school
Derrick James Davidson is believed to be armed and dangerous
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato,...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Latest News

Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
(AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
No. 2 Kansas takes down No. 14 Iowa State
TFD Captain Ty Forshee released from hospital
TFD Captain injured in crash released from hospital
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Georgia working dies doing storm cleanup