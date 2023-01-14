Hearing set to find location for third Dana Chandler murder trial

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Court will decide next week where Dana Chandler’s third murder trial will take place.

Court records show the court granted a motion Friday from Chandler’s defense to continue the trial after they submitted new testimony. The state had requested the court to prohibit the new evidence.

A hearing was set for next Tuesday to identify a setting for the trial. Chandler’s team has filed multiple motions to move the trial outside of Shawnee County because of the media coverage drawn by her previous two trials.

Chandler is accused of double murder in the 2002 deaths of her ex-husband Mike Cisco and his fiance Karen Harkness. The most recent trial, in September 2022, was tossed out due to a hung jury.

