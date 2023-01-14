El Dorado Correctional Facility reports death of resident

(WIBW)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - El Dorado Correctional Facility (EDCF) resident Eric Lawrence DeLeon died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 13. The cause of death is pending the results of an autopsy.

DeLeon, 42, was serving a 188-month sentence, based on convictions in Ford Co., Kansas of Aggravated Robbery and Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

The El Dorado Correctional Facility is an all-male facility housing all custody levels with a current population of 1,832 residents.

Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death is under investigation by the KDOC and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

