Celtic Fox sees full house for 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Celtic Fox saw a full house Friday night as they welcomed the annual Jam4Dan fundraiser. The fundraiser in its 16th year supports the Dan Falley Memorial Fund and Scholarship.

Falley passed away in a car wreck in 2008, and that’s when the Jam4Dan event started to raise money to assist his family, and has continued on since then.

“It just morphed into this event where we’re going to help kids raise money that can’t possibly afford music lessons to get lessons and so far we’ve raised almost $40,000 doing that,” says Jam4Dan Event Coordinator, Mike Powell.

Various bands take the stage for three nights during the weekend. A crowd favorite, Sloppy But Lucky were the first to take the stage Friday.

“A lot these bands want to play. They’ll donate their time and you’ll get anything from blues, to rock, metal, to country, to as you can tell an Irish type of band. We’ll get all kinds of music,” says Powell.

The event also includes children playing and singing as well as raffling a custom-made guitar.

“Saturday we’ll have the little kids come in, the ones that are taking lessons and all of these music stores around town they’ll come in. We’ll have some that are as young as six, seven years old come in here and get up on that stage in front of everybody, in front of their parents, in front of their grandparents, people that just walked in. They get up on that stage and they play,” Powell says.

