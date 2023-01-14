16th Jam4Dan fundraiser has strong outcome during first two days

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 16th annual Jam4Dan fundraiser at Celtic Fox in downtown Topeka has had a full house of viewers in their first two days of performances.

The fundraiser honors Dan Falley, who died in an accident in 2008. For the past 16 years, the fundraiser showcases local musicians and bands and raises money for the Dan Falley Memorial Scholarship.

“We are off to a phenomenal start,” Katie Turner, manager of Celtic Fox and Jam4Dan Trustee, said. “[It’s] probably one of the strongest starts we’ve had.”

Saturday’s lineup began with a youth showcase, where young musicians showed off their talents.

The event continues Saturday evening with events starting from noon to 9 p.m.

You can find the full lineup by clicking here.

Celtic Fox is located at 118 SW 8th Ave. in Downtown Topeka.

