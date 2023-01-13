Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Metro is adding a zone-based, on-demand service called Metro On-Demand (MOD). The service will launch January 30.

Passengers within a defined zone are now able to book a ride to a residential or commercial location within the zone or can connect with a fixed bus route for travel outside of the defined zone. They can be book a ride via the MOD Topeka mobile app or website, which will also launch January 30, or by calling Topeka Metro’s customer service at (785) 783-7000.

The hours of MOD operation will be Mon.-Fri. from 5:35 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. and Saturday from 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. Fees are $2.00 for a one-way ride. Children 5 and under can ride free with a paying adult. Bus drivers will not carry cash or make change.

Public meetings will take place where staff will be present to explain how to use the service. The dates, times and locations are listed below:

Jan. 19 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ross Elementary School (1400 SE 34th St.)

Jan. 20 - 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Community Resources Council/Avondale East (455 SE Golf Park Blvd.)

Jan 21 - 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Ross Elementary School (1400 SE 34th St.)

“The MOD service is more personalized. It creates more of a sense of community,” Bob Nugent, General Manager of Topeka Metro, said. “It really allows [the zoned] area to be a lot more of a sense of community to go to your local grocery store instead of going across town. It’s something that we’re in favor of and the community is in favor of the development also.”

Click this link for the English public meeting notice and click this link for the Spanish public meeting notice.

A flyer explaining the service, including the defined zone, can be found here.

For questions or more information on MOD, call (785) 783-7000.

