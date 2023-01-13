Stormont Vail Events Center to expand services to include food & beverages

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement has come out Friday saying that the Stormont Vail Events Center will expand its services to include food and beverage catering.

The third-party venue management division of Oak View Group, OVG360, is the company that oversees the Stormont Vail Events Center’s operations, and the company released that the center will now serve food, drink, and catering services for the five buildings on the campus. OVG360 said that adding catering services will magnify the experience.

“We have been extremely impressed with what OVG360 has been able to do as managers and operators of our events center,” said James Crowl, Shawnee County Counselor. “We are excited to have OVG expand its scope of services here in Topeka and bring that same high-quality oversight and operation of our food and beverage service.”

According to the Stormont Vail Events Center, the first large-scale catering event the center conducted was for the Kansas Governor’s Inaugural Ball on Sunday, January 8. At that event, nearly 2,000 plated meals were served to guests.

The Stormont Vail Events Center said its team received support during the event from six OVG executive chefs, four banquet managers, four food and beverage managers, two traveling food and beverage general managers, and the district general manager.

