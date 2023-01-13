Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

Troy Baker
Troy Baker(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.

Baker was caught, and arrested for felony theft, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property. TPD says officers were able to return the vehicle and the tools, items, and two guns worth thousands of dollars to the owner.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested Thursday for the death of a 16-month-old child. Kelley faces...
Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death
Surveillance footage has revealed a person of interest regarding the Santa Fe Trail High School...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Latest News

13 News at Six
Lawrence Police wants surrounding areas to be on the lookout for a man who is said to be armed...
LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors...
Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen
The local head count of the homeless will taken on Wednesday, January 25.
City of Topeka preparing for annual Homeless Count