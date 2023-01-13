Stolen vehicle, thousands of dollars in belongings returned to out-of-state traveler

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police arrested a Topeka man that stole an out-of-state traveler’s vehicle Friday.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers took the vehicle owner’s statement just before 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of NW Hwy 24. An officer later located the vehicle near NW Morse and Eugene, before the driver fled the area. The driver, identified as Troy Baker, 30, was found again in the 1000 block of NW Jackson St., where he got out and ran from officers.

Baker was caught, and arrested for felony theft, interference with law enforcement, and criminal damage to property. TPD says officers were able to return the vehicle and the tools, items, and two guns worth thousands of dollars to the owner.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.