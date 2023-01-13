Rep. Dusty Johnson pushes bill to ‘Keep the Nine’ at the Supreme Court

Supreme Court
Supreme Court(Ashley Goodwin / U.S. Army National Guard)
By Molly Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - When the first Supreme Court was established back in 1789, there were six judges.

In 1869, they increased that number to 9 justices, where it’s been ever since.

South Dakota Republican Congressman Dusty Johnson is now introducing a “Keep the Nine” bill, which would solidify that number forever.

The idea is the make 9 the constitutional number, which would protect the size of the court from whichever party is in power.

“People understand that the size of the Supreme Court should not just ping pong up and down based on whatever the most recent election results were,” said Johnson.

The current Supreme Court regained this conservative majority with justices appointed under the trump administration -

Democrats have expressed concern that these Supreme Court appointments are life-time positions in which voters have no say.

This “Keep the Nine” bill currently has 97 co-sponsors, all of whom are Republicans.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested Thursday for the death of a 16-month-old child. Kelley faces...
Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death
Surveillance footage has revealed a person of interest regarding the Santa Fe Trail High School...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region

Latest News

FILE
Congressmen reintroduce Bipartisan Social Security act in face of collapse
A lesser prairie chicken.
Officials make another play to keep lesser prairie chicken off endangered list
FILE - A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight...
Senators call on FAA to identify cause of system failure that grounded flights
The FCC National Broadband Map
Sen. urges extension to challenge federal broadband maps
FILE - Republican Kris Kobach takes the oath of office as Kansas attorney general as his family...
AG wants Kansas court to rethink abortion rights protections