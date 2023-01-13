Popular Downtown Topeka restaurant set to reopen

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After closing for several months, a popular downtown Topeka restaurant will reopen its doors Tuesday.

The Weather Room, located in downtown Topeka next to the Cyrus Hotel, closed its doors, but after being acquired by new management, they’re back in business. Rob Bergquist, general manager, said the popular eatery had a makeover.

“The weather room was very popular when it was open,” said Bergquist. “The management company that managed it before changed it over to Italian. It was well received, but not something everyone wants to eat every day.”

Now managed by AIM Management, which oversees several other Topeka restaurants, it will serve food to all types of audiences.

“We want to go back to just a all-inclusive,” said Bergquist. “We have pastas, we have steaks, we have burgers; we have anything you can want, and we want to be the hub of downtown, where people want to come and eat.”

With over 25 different meal items, The Weather Room has a variety of new drinks and foods for all types of diets, events and occasions.

“You can come in and just sit and have a cocktail,” said Bergquist. “Watch the game or have a meeting or whatever you want to do, or come to the restaurant side and have dinner.”

After going through renovations, Bergquist said the goal of the restaurant is for people to have a great experience and come back.

“You’re going to see a very high level of customer service,” said Bergquist. “That’s probably our most important thing, along with great food.”

