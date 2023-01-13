Officers respond to alleged battery at Catholic school

By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A City of Topeka spokesperson confirms that just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Topeka police officers responded to an incident at the “Most Pure Heart of Mary School” located on SW 17 St.

According to the spokesperson, the alleged battery happened on Tuesday, January 10, at the school. Officers spoke with a parent of the alleged victim, a student at the school, and a school administrator.

The City of Topeka spokesperson said:

“On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, shortly before 8:00 a.m., officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the ‘Most Pure Heart of Mary School’ located at 1750 SW Stone Ave. on a report of a possible battery. The battery allegedly occurred the day prior at the school. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the reporting party, who is a parent of a student at the school, and a school administrator. Officers took a report and detectives are continuing to investigate. At this time, no arrests have been made.”

Officers took a report and detectives are currently investigating the case. No arrests have been made at this time.

This story is developing. 13 NEWS will provide more information as it is made available.

