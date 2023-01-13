Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Chamber of Commerce held its first-ever 15 under 40 event Thursday. Chamber leaders wanted to recognize the community’s younger leaders for setting the course for the future.

“It is validation for their hard work and their dedication and their philanthropy and all the things that they have done. It was incredibly competitive, we had nearly a hundred applicants or nominations and there were just a lot of people who were very worthy so, for the 15 to be our first class I think it means a great deal to them,” said Jason Smith, CEO and president for the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.

Many of the nominees were thankful to be awarded for their hard work.

“It’s awesome, frankly a lot of us do a lot of work in the community so it’s really great to get recognized as a young professional and have people see you for the young leader that you are and that you’re trying to be so I appreciate it a lot,” said Summer Ott Dierks, a 15 under 40 nominee.

With this being the first year for the program, the Chamber sees room for future growth and feels it will make the community stronger.

“It’s setting the tone for the future that leaders can be young as well. I have been big this year on having young leaders emerge so that they can be seen by the community. It’s always nice to have somebody young to pick from so that we have ideas that are new and refreshing and can be used in the community and so I think it’s setting a trend that to bring new leaders up and coming and utilize their knowledge,” said Ott Dierks.

The Chamber was excited about the turnout and can’t wait to see who is next year’s 15.

