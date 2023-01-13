LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lawrence Police is warning surrounding areas of a man who is armed and dangerous.

Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.

There, he fled from police on foot in the 700 block of Iowa St. around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

LPD said it is believed that he also stole a box truck two hours later in the 800 block of Broadview Drive and then left town. Lawrence Police have notified Topeka Police.

