LPD warns Topeka to be on lookout for dangerous man
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lawrence Police is warning surrounding areas of a man who is armed and dangerous.
Derrick James Davidson has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from the police. LPD said it is believed he stole a car in Topeka then took off to Lawrence.
There, he fled from police on foot in the 700 block of Iowa St. around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
LPD said it is believed that he also stole a box truck two hours later in the 800 block of Broadview Drive and then left town. Lawrence Police have notified Topeka Police.
