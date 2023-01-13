Last day of Topeka’s 34th annual Farm Show

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The last day for the Topeka 34th annual Farm Show at the Stormont Vail Events Center also means the last day for one man’s free horse training clinic.

The Farm Show features various farm equipment -- with tractors old and new on display, along with the latest on agriculture innovation and technology, but another feature at the Farm Show is Horse trainer Scott Daily’s clinic to help train horses.

He’s been putting on horse training clinics at the Topeka farm show for the last 20 years. Anyone brings in untrained horses and he does his best to train the horse in a matter of days while giving people advice, and answering their questions. However, he says the best part is sharing a love for animals.

“I’ll tell you the neatest thing -- I had some autistic kids come by and we sat there and talked for at least 20 or 30 minutes and they were petting the horses and that really kind of lit them up,” said Daily. “I enjoy that, that means a lot to me, it really humbles me honestly.”

