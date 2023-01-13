Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City native is staying home.

Rylan Childers was drafted to the KC Current Thursday night in the fourth round with the 42nd pick.

Staying home ‼️



Congratulations @RylanChilders on being selected in the NWSL Draft to @thekccurrent! pic.twitter.com/4izkUO748Y — Kansas Soccer (@KUWSoccer) January 13, 2023

KC Current have selected midfielder @RylanChilders from the University of Kansas with the 42nd pick in the 2023 #NWSLDraft. pic.twitter.com/Pg2y24u7fj — KC Current (@thekccurrent) January 13, 2023

The 5′7 Midfielder started in all 20 matches for the Jayhawks this season. She recorded seven goals, six assists, and 20 points. She spent the last three years with KU after she transferred from Kansas City.

In all, Childers finished her career with 35 goals, 35 assists in 94 matches totaling 105 points o

