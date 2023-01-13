Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current

Kansas Midfielder Rylan Childers
Kansas Midfielder Rylan Childers(KU Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas City native is staying home.

Rylan Childers was drafted to the KC Current Thursday night in the fourth round with the 42nd pick.

The 5′7 Midfielder started in all 20 matches for the Jayhawks this season. She recorded seven goals, six assists, and 20 points. She spent the last three years with KU after she transferred from Kansas City.

In all, Childers finished her career with 35 goals, 35 assists in 94 matches totaling 105 points o

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL...
Chiefs offensive coordinator interviews for head coaching job with Colts
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Felix Anudike-Uzomah latest Wildcat to declare for NFL Draft
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Neutral site AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta
RAW FILE - Kansas City Chiefs running back Peyton Hillis runs during the first half of an NFL...
Former Chiefs RB Peyton Hillis off ventilator after saving kids from drowning