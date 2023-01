TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka restaurant Gyroville is closing its doors.

Gyroville, located at 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd., served a variety of different gyros and offered catering. The owner posted on the door that the establishment would be closing for good after 2 p.m. Friday the 13th, which a worker confirmed to 13 NEWS Friday.

