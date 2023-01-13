Friday forecast: Cool today, warming this weekend

Monitoring a storm system next week
By Doug Meyers
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the near seasonal temperatures today but warming this weekend with more clouds than sun through early next week. There is a storm system that is being monitored for impacts by the middle part of next week.

Taking Action:

  1. While there will be more clouds than sun the next several days, peaks of sun are still possible at times so having the sunglasses handy wouldn’t be a bad idea.
  2. Monitoring a storm system for the 2nd half of next work week that could produce accumulating snow/ice. Obviously too far out for specific details but something to monitor for the next 5 days.

Models are trending more clouds than sun the next several days but shouldn’t have much of an impact on a mild (but breezy) weekend. The unseasonably mild temperatures continue into early next week before cooling down including a chance of precipitation by the middle part of next week.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20
Today: Cloudy this morning with a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. North wind around 5 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low-mid 20s. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds S 10-15, gusts around 25 mph.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds S 15-30 mph.

40s and 50s continue early next week with a weak cold front pushing through Monday. This could lead to a very low chance of rain late Sunday night into Monday morning but will keep it out of the 8 day for now however it’ll be something to monitor this weekend.

The higher impact storm system will be Tuesday night through Thursday morning which could bring everything from rain to snow and even some ice accumulation. Models do also differ on how cold it will get behind the system for next Friday and Saturday.

