Dinosaur Exhibit heads to Flint Hills Discovery Center

(WIBW)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Flint Hills Discovery Center will be welcoming a new temporary exhibit in late January.

The latest exhibit feature Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed will explore the bones and fossils belonging to giants that once roamed the Earth.

It will be interactive, hands-on exhibit that will give guests of all ages memorable ways to learn about these prehistoric beasts.

The exhibit includes:

  • View and even touch six complete dinosaur skeletons including a Triceratops, Tyrannosaurus Rex, and Velociraptor.
  • Stand next to a 6-foot-1 Apatosaurus femur.
  • Take their picture with a Velociraptor.
  • Unearth ancient dinosaur bones using paleontology tools.
  • Climb on and through natural wood tunnels.
  • Analyze five dinosaur footprints, investigate 13 skulls, and compare different egg sizes and shapes.
  • Discover how different dinosaurs moved, where they lived, and how they survived and interacted with the world and other dinosaurs.

The exhibit will open January 21 and will run until May 7, regular admission rates apply.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested Thursday for the death of a 16-month-old child. Kelley faces...
Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death
Surveillance footage has revealed a person of interest regarding the Santa Fe Trail High School...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region

Latest News

Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes young leaders
Manhattan airport experiences delays with national grounding
Manhattan airport experiences delays with national grounding
Jacob Smith, 24, need blood from 26 different donors following a car wreck.
Car wreck survivor is living proof of need for blood donors
Manhattan has new mayor for 2023
Manhattan has new mayor for 2023