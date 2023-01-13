City of Topeka preparing for annual Homeless Count

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is preparing for its annual Point in Time Homeless Count.

The count will take place January 25 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The count helps determine how much funding federal funding the city gets for homeless services and programs, along with helping the city know what services it needs to provide.

“Topeka is committed to helping the homeless in our community. The Point in Time Homeless Count is the first important step to see where the most need is in our community,” said Corrie Wright, Division Director of Housing Services for the City of Topeka.

Anyone who is homeless or knows someone who is should call the city at 785-368-0168, or find the interviewers at the Holliday Building at 620 SE Madison St. on that day.

The City says assistance and resources will also be offered Wednesday, including from the Equity Access Shelter program.

