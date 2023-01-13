Chiefs offensive coordinator interviews for head coaching job with Colts

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts head coaching position.

Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed the interview on Twitter on Thursday evening.

The longtime Chiefs offensive coordinator has long been mentioned as a potential head coach.

It’s the first confirmed head coaching interview for Bieniemy in 2023.

