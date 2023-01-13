Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

Washburn Rural's Brooklyn DeLeye
Washburn Rural's Brooklyn DeLeye
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye.

DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.

DeLeye also won the 6A state title helping lead the Junior Blues to a 45-1 record. DeLeye piled up 457 kills and 324 digs, 81 assists, 64 service aces and 21 blocks. She finished her career with 2,090 kills.

DeLeye was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year and she was a 6A state champion for basketball last season AND was a state runner-up for soccer.

DeLeye is chasing another state title with the Junior Blues in basketball in her senior season as she will head to Kentucky in the fall to play volleyball.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested Thursday for the death of a 16-month-old child. Kelley faces...
Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death
Surveillance footage has revealed a person of interest regarding the Santa Fe Trail High School...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Latest News

Kansas Midfielder Rylan Childers
Kansas’ Childers drafted to KC Current
FILE - Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addresses the media during an NFL...
Chiefs offensive coordinator interviews for head coaching job with Colts
Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept....
Felix Anudike-Uzomah latest Wildcat to declare for NFL Draft
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes...
Neutral site AFC Championship Game would be played in Atlanta