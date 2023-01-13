Brooklyn DeLeye named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Add another honor to the long list of accolades for Washburn Rural star Brooklyn DeLeye.

DeLeye was named the Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year for the second straight season. This comes after DeLeye was just named a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games in March.

DeLeye also won the 6A state title helping lead the Junior Blues to a 45-1 record. DeLeye piled up 457 kills and 324 digs, 81 assists, 64 service aces and 21 blocks. She finished her career with 2,090 kills.

DeLeye was named the MaxPreps Player of the Year and she was a 6A state champion for basketball last season AND was a state runner-up for soccer.

DeLeye is chasing another state title with the Junior Blues in basketball in her senior season as she will head to Kentucky in the fall to play volleyball.

