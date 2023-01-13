Authorities make arrest in New Year’s Eve Baby Dolls shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say they have arrested a suspect in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting outside a south Topeka business.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Scott Warner, 35, was booked Thursday for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Baby Dolls, in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. They say a fight that broke out inside the business spilled into the parking lot. During the fight, several gunshots were fired and one person was hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital and was expected to recover.

On Jan. 9, the Sheriff’s Office released photos of a person they wanted to talk to in connection with the incident. Earlier Thursday, they said they had located and spoken with the person, who was not a suspect in the shooting.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information may contact the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 785-251-2200 or Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

