Advisors Excels annual give back to the community day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization provides an all-day service to the community.

Advisors Excel hosted their annual A/E Big Day on Friday morning. In partnership with 501 Topeka Public Schools, employees visited Ross Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School. Nick Gardner, the principal, said this special partnership means a lot for teachers and students.

“It means everything,” said Gardner. “We’re able to really help our students and our families because of Advisors Excel, and without that partnership, it wouldn’t happen.”

Students were able to enjoy a fun and educational morning full of activities, including musical limbo, Simon Says, and engaging with Advisors Excel volunteers in one-on-one reading activities.

Every year, Advisors Excel go out in the community to provide a helping hand as a way to give back to the community. Darian Grimmett, senior annuity planner, said it means a lot to her to be a part of this special day, but seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it.

“So A/E Big Day is every year,” said Grimmett. “It’s once a year in January. Like I said, there is 100 groups, we get to choose what we we are doing in the community. So every group does something different. And then we also get to give gift cards to help provide for our community.”

Advisor Excel also gave students and teachers snacks and three tetherballs to be put in the school’s playground.

