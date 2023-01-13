Advisors Excels annual give back to the community day

Advisors Excel hosted their annual A/E Big Day on Friday morning, visiting Ross Elementary and...
Advisors Excel hosted their annual A/E Big Day on Friday morning, visiting Ross Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School(WIBW)
By Marlon Martinez
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local organization provides an all-day service to the community.

Advisors Excel hosted their annual A/E Big Day on Friday morning. In partnership with 501 Topeka Public Schools, employees visited Ross Elementary and Eisenhower Middle School. Nick Gardner, the principal, said this special partnership means a lot for teachers and students.

“It means everything,” said Gardner. “We’re able to really help our students and our families because of Advisors Excel, and without that partnership, it wouldn’t happen.”

Students were able to enjoy a fun and educational morning full of activities, including musical limbo, Simon Says, and engaging with Advisors Excel volunteers in one-on-one reading activities.

Every year, Advisors Excel go out in the community to provide a helping hand as a way to give back to the community. Darian Grimmett, senior annuity planner, said it means a lot to her to be a part of this special day, but seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces makes it all worth it.

“So A/E Big Day is every year,” said Grimmett. “It’s once a year in January. Like I said, there is 100 groups, we get to choose what we we are doing in the community. So every group does something different. And then we also get to give gift cards to help provide for our community.”

Advisor Excel also gave students and teachers snacks and three tetherballs to be put in the school’s playground.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dustin Kelley, 40, was arrested Thursday for the death of a 16-month-old child. Kelley faces...
Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death
Surveillance footage has revealed a person of interest regarding the Santa Fe Trail High School...
Person of interest revealed for Santa Fe Trail High School burglary
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Genevieve (left) Camden (center) Rosie Peterson (right)
Junction City Police continue search for missing children

Latest News

Warmer weekend followed by snow chance middle of next week
Warmer weekend followed by snow chance middle of next week
Gyroville - 2955 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Gyroville closing in Topeka
Topeka Metro
Topeka Metro adding on-demand bus service in Southeast Topeka
A 5th-grade student has died in a fatal rollover accident in Jewell Co., east of Mankato,...
5th-grade student passes away in rollover crash