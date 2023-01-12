Wednesday’s Child - Dayson

Wednesday's Child - Dayson
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Lori Hutchinson introduces us to our Wednesday’s Child this week: a sweet little guy named Dayson.

Dayson is a sweet little guy. He’s 8 years old. He loves to sing and sings sweet little songs. He just makes you smile. He also likes to swim and always has something in his hand. Usually he carries some sort of fidget in his hands to keep them busy.

A family that would fit him best would be patient and have understanding with children who are non-verbal and have autism. He would be a great addition to any family, adding harmony wherever he goes.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

