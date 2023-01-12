The Weather Room set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Weather Room, a restaurant with a complicated history, is set to reopen in the Capital City by popular demand.

AIM Strategies, LLC, - a local marketing company - announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it will relaunch and reopen its third restaurant downtown - The Weather Room. The Weather Room first opened in 2019 under different management and later transitioned to Fedeli’s Italian eatery.

In November 2022, AIM said it took over management of the restaurant with the mission to bring back The Weather Room due to popular demand.

“We’re excited to bring back The Weather Room under the award-winning AIM Restaurant’s umbrella,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO, of AIM Strategies. “Topeka’s choice for local, quality dining is growing and we’re happy to be a part of providing another choice for excellent food and service in a unique space.”

AIM indicated that the restaurant will feature an upscale American grille menu with items that include premium steaks, Tuscan Salmon, Harvest Ravioli, French Onion Soup, and a diverse selection of appetizers, salads, sides and desserts.

The company also noted that The Weather Room will include traditional favorites like burgers, fries and grilled chicken sandwiches. It will also feature various handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine selection.

“In all my years in the hospitality industry, this one excites me the most,” said Rob Bergquist, General Manager, of The Weather Room. “I love being a part of growing something from the ground up. We have an awesome team and they’re all ready to bring dining to the next level in Topeka!”

AIM said the restaurant is open to the public and welcomes walk-in guests and reservations. It is located at 920 S. Kansas Ave., in the lower level of the Cyrus Hotel. It is open from 6 - 10 a.m. for breakfast each morning and an Espresso Bar serving local PT’s coffee. Dinner hours run from 5 - 10 p.m. with a full-service bar for cocktails, wine and draft beers.

AIM Strategies indicated that the Weather Room is set to open in downtown Topeka on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

