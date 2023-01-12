TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force collaborated to serve a search warrant Wednesday morning that leads to a drug arrest.

Both units served the search warrant in the 500 block of SE 37th St. relating to what the police department says is an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, as officers conducted the search warrant, phencyclidine (PCP), marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found on the property. This then leads to the arrest of Shawntez Holmes, 28, who now faces the following charges:

Distribution of certain hallucinogenic

Distribution of drug paraphernalia with intent

Aggravated child endangerment

Possession of marijuana

Unlawful to acquire proceeds from drug transaction

Driving while license is suspended

He remains behind bars in the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections with no bond listed.

If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, you can email the police at telltpd@topeka.org or call the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. If you would like to submit an anonymous tip, just call the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online at www.p3tips.com/128.

