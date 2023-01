TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a narcotics search Wednesday resulted in one person’s arrest.

The Topeka Police Dept. says officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia while serving a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way. Timothy Hoggan, 37, was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.