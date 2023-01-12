Topeka Police implement walk-in accident reporting due to winter weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A wintry mix of snow and ice has pushed the Topeka Police Department to implement walk-in accident reporting.

The Topeka Police Department says on Thursday morning, Jan. 12, that it has implemented the walk-in accident reporting phase for the Capital City.

During this phase, TPD said it will only respond to and investigate accidents that fall under the following parameters:

Injury, possible injury or death to any person

Possible impairment of a driver due to drugs or alcohol

Hit-and-run incidents

Incidents where there is a disturbance between the parties involved

Any hazardous material situation

When the accident results in major traffic congestion

When there is damage to a vehicle to the extent that towing is required

TPD noted that all other drivers involved in accidents should exchange insurance, registration and contact information and call it at 785-368-9551 or come down to the Law Enforcement Center at 320 S. Kansas Ave. to report incidents.

Officials said they would also like to remind the public that Kansas law requires drivers to have their headlights turned on when their wipers are in continuous use as a result of rain, sleet or snow.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.