Topeka man arrested for murder, child abuse following toddler’s death

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested a man for murder following the death this weekend of a 16-month-old child.

The Topeka Police Dept. says the child died Sunday at a local hospital, immediately after which their investigation began.

Officers Thursday arrested Dustin Kelley, 40, for first-degree murder, child abuse, and aggravated child endangerment. TPD confirmed a relationship between the Kelly and the child, but did not specify what it was.

The Shawnee Co. Jail confirmed Kelley was also arrested last week for aggravated domestic battery. He was released on that arrest after posting bond. TPD says that charge stemmed from an unrelated incident in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

