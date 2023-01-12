Thursday forecast: Mostly cloudy and much colder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A band of mixed precipitation moved across northeast Kansas overnight. The snow will be southeast of I-35 by 6 AM. There may some slick spots on roadways this morning, so use caution while driving. With temperatures in 20s and a strong northerly wind at 10 to 20 mph, the air feels like the teens early this morning. Temperatures should rebound back above freezing this afternoon, but wind chills will still be in the 20s during the warmest part of the day. Clouds are expected to cover the sky through most of the day before a few peeks of sunshine become possible just before the sun sets this evening.

Wind chills in the low teens early Friday morning (WIBW)

The wind is forecast to relax some overnight, which will allow temperatures to fall quickly. Overnight lows should be in the upper teens to low 20s with wind chills in the low teens early Friday morning. Much more sunshine is expected on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but with much lighter winds out of the north at 5 to 10 mph, the air should not feel nearly as cold as today.

Warmer weather is in store for the weekend. Highs are forecast to be in the upper 40s to low 50s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky. Despite more clouds on Sunday, temperatures are expected to be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. South winds will be breezy this weekend at 10 to 20 mph.

Most of the weekend should be dry, but a few showers are possible Sunday night, mainly across far eastern Kansas. Another storm system may bring more widespread rain to northeast Kansas by next Wednesday. Check back for updates over the next several days.

8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Today: Mostly cloudy; breezy. High 37. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 20. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 37. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Low 24. Winds light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 48. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low 39. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Sunday: Increasing clouds; breezy. High 57. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers possible. A rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out. Low 42. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly cloudy. High 54. Winds SW/NW at 10 to 20 mph.

