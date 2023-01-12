Shriners to donate circus tickets to Kansas Air National Guard

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas Air National Guard will get to attend the Arab Shriners Circus in Topeka for free thanks to a ticket donation from the organization.

The Kansas Air National Guard says on Thursday, Dec. 12, that in a generous show of support for airmen and their families, the Topeka Arab Shrine will donate 1,500 tickets to the 2023 Shrine Circus to the Kansas National Guard.

A presentation for the tickets will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Museum of the Kansas National Guard, 125 SE Airport Dr. in Topeka.

“Arab Shrine is committed to providing a quality experience for these Guard families with exciting acts like elephants, Arab Shrine Clowns and so much more!” said Doug Hodge, Arab Shrine Potentate. “There’s always something new for the entire family in a spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie.”

The Guard noted that Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, adjutant general, will accept the tickets for distribution to Guard members who would like to take their children.

“It’s hard to find better family entertainment than a circus,” said Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, the adjutant general. “I know our Guard families always look forward to the Arab Shrine’s generous ticket donation and on their behalf, I say ‘Thank you!’”

The annual Arab Shrine Circus will be held between Feb. 24 and 26 at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka.

