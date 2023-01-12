Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online

By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An online feature to help Shawnee Co. Solid Waste customers opt out of a new recycling program is live on its website.

Shawnee County Solid Waste announced at the Shawnee Co. Board of Commission meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, that its Recycling Opt-Out function can now be found on the county website.

Officials indicated that users should click “Recycle Opt Out” and complete the form with their existing Solid Waste account number.

To reach the new feature, click HERE.

