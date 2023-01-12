Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson

By Vince Lovergine
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Carstyn Anderson of Seaman High School.

Anderson is a two-year captain on the soccer and basketball team. She’s the Vice President of Key Club, she’s a part of Vikings United, World Culture Club, FFA and FCA.

She plans to attend Southwestern College on a soccer scholarship where she’ll major in Pre-Vet. Anderson also maintains a 4.0 GPA.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital

Latest News

Emporia State QB Braden Gleason against Central Missouri
Four Hornets earn All-America honors
Washburn Rural's Brooklyn DeLeye
Washburn Rural hooper named a McDonald’s All American Games nominee
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate...
Four Chiefs named to inaugural Players’ All-Pro team
FILE
Calling all Coaches: First Tee - Greater Topeka on the hunt for youth mentors