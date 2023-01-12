Scholar Athlete of the Week: Carstyn Anderson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Carstyn Anderson of Seaman High School.

Anderson is a two-year captain on the soccer and basketball team. She’s the Vice President of Key Club, she’s a part of Vikings United, World Culture Club, FFA and FCA.

She plans to attend Southwestern College on a soccer scholarship where she’ll major in Pre-Vet. Anderson also maintains a 4.0 GPA.

