Santa Fe Trail High School dismisses class in midst of overnight break-in

CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - High schoolers at Santa Fe Trail were dismissed from classes early as officials investigated an overnight break-in.

Santa Fe Trail USD 434 Deputy Superintendent Faith Flory tells 13 NEWS on Thursday, Dec. 12, that classes at Santa Fe Trail High School have been dismissed due to an ongoing investigation.

Flory said a late-night break-in at the high school prompted an immediate investigation. All students were held safe in classrooms this morning, however, classes were dismissed shortly after.

“USD 434 is committed to the safety of its students, staff and visitors,” Flory told 13 NEWS. “In support of this commitment and top priority, the district has dismissed high school students early due to an ongoing investigation of a late-night break-in at the high school. All students and staff are safe. Santa Fe Trail High School plans to have school tomorrow.”

Parents told 13 NEWS that they were required to work closely with the school so their children could be dismissed. Dismissal procedures began around 10:15 a.m.

Carbondale Police are on the scene and continue to investigate. Officials said they will provide more information as soon as it is made available.

