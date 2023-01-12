Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patterson Legal came full circle with its January “Patterson Gives Back” gift.

Tyler Patterson made the presentation Wednesday to Alicia Walker with HEARTS during Eye on NE Kansas.

HEARTS stands for Helping Empower Adolescents Reject Thoughts of Suicide. Walker says the group already has partnered with Mission Valley High School for awareness presentations. They’ve also spent the past year developing a curriculum to help teens take the next step when they recognize a problem.

Patterson thanks Walker for the group’s great work in addressing mental health needs, and presented a $1,000 donation.

Nominate a deserving non-profit by visiting https://pattersongivesback.org/. Learn more about HEARTS at https://www.rejectsuicide.org/.

