Officials close icy I-470 in Topeka as multiple crashes are reported

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-470 in west Topeka that is believed to have been caused by icy conditions.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-470 in west Topeka that is believed to have been caused by icy conditions.

The Topeka Police Department says around 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, that it has closed westbound I-470 at the Huntoon St. exit due to multiple crashes.

TPD indicated that multiple law enforcement agencies are on the scene attempting to clear the accidents.

Little details are available, however, a red SUV involved sustained significant front-end damage.

It has also been reported that a first responder was injured as they responded to the crashes.

Icy road conditions are believed to have played a part in the collision.

TPD has urged residents to avoid the area and use caution as they drive this morning.

13 NEWS is on the scene.

