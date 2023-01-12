Officials make another play to keep lesser prairie chicken off endangered list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials have made yet another play to keep the lesser prairie chicken off the endangered species list before primary nesting season.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and 10 peers from both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives sent a letter to Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior Deb Haaland to request an extension to delay the final rule listing the lesser prairie-chicken under the Endangered Species Act.

Sen. Marshall said the members suggested that April 1 be the new deadline, which is before the primary nesting season of the bird. If the request is granted, the rule will become effective on Jan. 24 and will end the ability for industry stakeholders to adjust operations and finalize voluntary efforts to conserve the bird.

“First and foremost, we believe the Service should promote voluntary conservation work that has proven successful at conserving the bird and not list the LPC whatsoever,” the members wrote. “Given the decades-long history of private lands conservation in coordination with the Service and state partners, we believe listing the LPC undermines private property rights and will discourage critical conservation efforts on private lands. Let us be clear, while we strongly urge the Service to revoke the listing, at minimum it is necessary to delay the effective date for involved parties to effectively comply with the rule. An extension of the effective date will give industry stakeholders more time to participate in or expand voluntary conservation prior to the primary nesting season of the LPC and give ranchers time to comply with the new 4(d) rule for grazing activities or establish Candidate Conservation Agreement with Assurances (CCAA).”

On Dec. 21, Marshall said he and his peers introduced a Congressional Review Act joint resolution of disapproval to strike down the listing of the lesser prairie0chicken under the Endangered Species Act. The resolution would prevent the listing from having nay effect.

Marshall noted that the CRA is part of a multi-pronged approach to halt the listing.

On July 16, Marshall indicated that he and more peers requested a 90-day extension to the comment period of the proposed listing of the lesser prairie chicken.

To read the full letter sent to Haaland, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.