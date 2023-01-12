Officials identify man connected to New Year’s Eve shooting

Shawnee Co. officials search for a man involved in a shooting on Jan. 10, 2023.
Shawnee Co. officials search for a man involved in a shooting on Jan. 10, 2023.(Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man officials had attempted to identify in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Topeka has been identified.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says it has identified an individual they believe was connected to a New Year’s Eve shooting.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, the Sheriff’s Office said officials were called to a business in the 5300 block of SW Topeka Blvd. with reports of a disturbance. They learned a fight had broken out in the business and spilled into the parking lot. During the fight, multiple gunshots were fired and one person was hit. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 9, officials released photos of a person they believed to be involved in the incident. Now that person has been identified, however, their identity has not been released.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident remains under investigation.

