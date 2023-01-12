McElroy’s donates $500 to award recipient’s charity -- Ronald McDonald House

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McElroy’s is taking the time to recognize one of its employees for their service while also donating some money to the winner’s chosen charity.

The recipient of McElroy’s 2022 Core Values Integrity Award is McElroy’s commercial project supervisor Preston Bond. Each year, McElroy’s selects an employee to highlight for this award and donates $500 to their selected charity. Bond chose the Ronald McDonald House charity because as a father -- he believes donating to this charity will do some good for the community.

”Years ago, I had an older brother that was at children’s mercy in Kansas City. We had the option -- my folks did -- they had the option to use Ronald McDonald. They did not end up having to. I also have a house full of kids and I have been fortunate to never have any issues like some families do. I know that they do a lot of good for folks with children in hospitals and giving them a place to stay.”

The Ronald McDonald House Chief Executive Officer, Mindee Reece, said that the $500 will help provide housing for one family for approximately 20 days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.