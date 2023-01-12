McElroy’s donates $500 to award recipient’s charity -- Ronald McDonald House

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - McElroy’s is taking the time to recognize one of its employees for their service while also donating some money to the winner’s chosen charity.

The recipient of McElroy’s 2022 Core Values Integrity Award is McElroy’s commercial project supervisor Preston Bond. Each year, McElroy’s selects an employee to highlight for this award and donates $500 to their selected charity. Bond chose the Ronald McDonald House charity because as a father -- he believes donating to this charity will do some good for the community.

”Years ago, I had an older brother that was at children’s mercy in Kansas City. We had the option -- my folks did -- they had the option to use Ronald McDonald. They did not end up having to. I also have a house full of kids and I have been fortunate to never have any issues like some families do. I know that they do a lot of good for folks with children in hospitals and giving them a place to stay.”

The Ronald McDonald House Chief Executive Officer, Mindee Reece, said that the $500 will help provide housing for one family for approximately 20 days.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Kulper, Jennifer Richardson
Topeka pair booked on drugs, weapons allegations following N. Topeka chase
Two people were killed Monday night in a wrong-way, head-on crash on Interstate 70 near...
Two killed in wrong-way crash Monday night on I-70 in Geary County
Crews close K-4 Highway following a wreck on Jan. 10, 2023.
K-4 reopened following 3-vehicle collision that sent one woman to the hospital
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
The Gas & Shop store at 1900 N.W. Topeka Blvd. was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday, police said.
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday

Latest News

Shawntez Holmes, 28, faces drug charges after the Topeka Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and...
TPD, SNCO Drug Task Force serve search warrant in ongoing investigation
Patterson Legal presented a $1,000 donation to the suicide prevention organization HEARTS as...
Patterson Legal honors HEARTS with latest gift
State of the Kansas Judiciary
Vicki Schmidt
KS Insurance Commissioner reports big year aiding consumers
Vicki Schmidt
KS Insurance Commissioner reports big year aiding consumers