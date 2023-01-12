Manhattan Regional Airport experiences delays that occurred across the country

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Passengers at Manhattan Regional Airport were among those nationwide left waiting Wednesday morning by an FAA computer system failure.

“Yeah absolutely it did, the ground stop that the FAA issued because of the glitch on the notum system that was updated did end up causing some delays and actually a cancellation out of Manhattan regional airport,” said Brandon Keazer, airport director.

The outage was a reminder of how dependent many people are on air travel. Fortunately, the inconvenience was short-lived as Manhattan airport officials say when the computers were fixed, they quickly got back up and running smoothly.

“Well, unfortunately, they had to wait a little bit longer to get to their actual destination but the good news is the ground stop ended at 8 am this morning and our flights were able to go and as of right now it looks like even our evening flights are back on schedule,” said Keazer.

Three flights were impacted by this as two Dallas flights were delayed and one Chicago flight was canceled. The airport has five flights a day, three to Dallas and two to Chicago.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.