Man arrested for drug possession following execution of search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was arrested for alleged drug possession after officials claim to have found marijuana in his house during a search warrant.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Jan. 11, members of the Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2100 block of SE Pioneer Way.

TPD noted that the warrant was connected to an ongoing investigation.

As officials conducted the search warrant, they said they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

As a result, TPD indicated that Timothy E. Hoggan Jr., 37, was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Hoggan remains behind bars on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.