Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.

No further information about the incident was released.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to officials immediately.

