Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery

(File/KVOE)
(File/KVOE)(KVOE)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.

No further information about the incident was released.

If anyone has information about the crime, they should report it to officials immediately.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hill's Topeka HQ
Hill’s Pet Nutrition moving HQ to Greater KC region
Two people were reported to be in custody while a third person remained at large following a...
Two in custody after early-morning burglary Wednesday in North Topeka
Crews attempt to clear the scene of a crash on icy I-470 on Jan. 12, 2023.
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Dr. JuliAnn Mazacheck
Former university leader named to highest chair at Washburn
Brian Kosier
Alleged New York child sex crimes fugitive arrested in Shawnee Co.

Latest News

I-470 crash
Firefighter injured after car slides off icy I-470 into emergency response team
Downtown Topeka
Icy roads play part in collisions around Capital City
MLK Day walk
Kansans honor Martin Luther King Jr. at annual march around Statehouse
FILE
Shawnee Co. Solid Waste Recycle Opt Out option goes live online