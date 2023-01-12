Lawrence crews battle 3-story apartment fire

Lawrence crews respond to an apartment fire on Jan. 12, 2023.
Lawrence crews respond to an apartment fire on Jan. 12, 2023.(Lawrence-Douglas Co. Fire Medical)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews in Lawrence battled a 3-story blaze for at least an hour on Thursday morning.

Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical says that just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, crews were called to a local apartment complex with reports of a fire.

When officials arrived, they said they found a working fire in a 3-story apartment building. The incident was then upgraded and additional resources were called to the scene.

Crews worked in the morning to complete a search of the building, suppress the fire and check for fire extension.

As of 10:50, officials said they building had been found to be all clear and the fire was under control.

