KS Soybean Assoc. honors supporters

Live at Five
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People who’ve spread the story of soy were honored for their efforts promoting the industry.

The Kansas Soybean Assoc. and Kansas Soybean Commission hosted their annual Soybean Expo Wednesday at Topeka’s Maner Conference Center.

During lunch, the groups presented their annual awards. Charlene Patton was surprised with the Friend of Soy Award. She was recognized for her many years promoting the soybean industry, in part through appearing on WIBW-TV news programs and at various community events.

The groups also presented WIBW-TV with a special award for our many years of support and partnership, including hosting Charlene’s visits.

The Soybean Expo also included industry updates and speakers. 13 NEWS Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Goodwin presented a weather outlook to the audience.

