KS Insurance Commissioner reports big year aiding consumers

Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt, R-Kansas, updates the work of her office and what lies ahead
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The new year and new legislative session bring new priorities and proposals from many of our state leaders.

That includes the Kansas Insurance Department. Kansas Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt visited Eye on NE Kansas to update what’s happening with her office.

Watch the interview to hear how they are able to help Kansans with insurance issues and how much money the office was able to recover for people in 2022. She also discussed how they can help with securities fraud, and how she plans to work in partnership with the state’s other leaders to operate most effectively.

File a consumer complaint with the KS Insurance Dept.

Visit the KS Securities Commissioner’s SmartInvest site

